White supremacist killed in shootout with California deputies

(CNN) A white supremacist was killed in a shootout with deputies in Templeton, California, according to a San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office news release Friday.

The shooting took place Thursday morning when deputies at first tried to conduct a traffic stop on Christopher Michael Straub, 38, near a cemetery. Straub got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said.

He then hid and ambushed deputies, firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun. Deputy Richard "Ted" Lehnhoff, 34, was hit in the leg and airlifted to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition, the release said.

Straub continued evading deputies and attempted to return to his vehicle through the vineyard, but additional deputies arrived on scene and intercepted him as he tried to regain access to his vehicle.

Straub was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

