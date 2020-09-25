Buffalo Police no longer requires officers to wear names on their uniform

(CNN) Police officers in Buffalo, New York, no longer need to wear their names on their uniforms.

Officers will wear an identifying number instead of their names per a police department policy change, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told CNN affiliate WKBW.

The policy went into effect last week to protect officers from threat incidents, Brown said Thursday. CNN has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department for more information.

The debate over police name tags has popped up across the country amid recent demonstrations after police-involved deaths like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, when protestors encountered law enforcement agents with no identification.

Mayor Brown told WKBW there was a concern over police officers' personally identifying information being published online in a malicious manner, known as "doxing."

