Todd Graham is the director of debate at Southern Illinois University. His debate teams have won five national championships, and he has been recognized three times as the national debate coach of the year.

(CNN) Complaining about debate moderators has now become part of the game, the same way we argue about officiating in sports. According to a report by the Annenberg Debate Reform Working Group, which was created to figure out how to increase the value of presidential general election debates, there are four main areas of criticism aimed at presidential debate moderators. I'll address these and provide some workable tips that can be used by this year's group.

Chris Wallace from Fox News, Steve Scully from C-SPAN, and Kristen Welker from NBC News will run the three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while Susan Page from USA Today takes the helm in the vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Favoritism/bias:

All the moderators are pros. This is an area not worth spending much energy on, even though it's the most common complaint, with 41% of those surveyed in the report saying that they are extremely or very concerned about it. Everybody at home loves shouting bias, and they're just wrong. Hearing, "the referees were paid off ... they want our team to lose," is as old as competitions have been around. I've watched every debate for a quarter of a century, and bias in moderators should be the least of our worries.

It's the opposite that I fear might be the case in the upcoming debates. Moderators could be so worried about being perceived as biased that they oversteer and go in the other direction, toward "fairness." I know that sounds like a good thing, but hear me out, because the notion of "fairness" in debates can actually turn into another, very different, form of bias. It's called the fallacy of false equivalence—also called false balance or bothsidesism. And I believe that's the area this year's moderators must fight against.