Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone to be questioned by police as celebrity drug probe deepens

New Delhi (CNN) One of Bollywood's biggest stars has been summoned for questioning by Indian police as part of an ongoing probe following the suspected suicide of high-profile actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika Padukone -- who appeared alongside Vin Diesel in the 2017 film "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" -- is set to be questioned Saturday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Rakesh Asthana told CNN.

Asthana did not give details about what Padukone would be questioned about. CNN has reached out to Padukone's representatives for comment.

Former model Padukone, now one of India's best-paid actresses, is the highest-profile star to be embroiled in a probe into allegations of drug use in Bollywood -- a story that has transfixed the country and dominated headlines for months.

The investigation was sparked after Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai flat in June in what police described as a suicide. Indian authorities conducted an autopsy but have not made an official statement on the result.

