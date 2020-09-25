(CNN) At least 41 people are sick in 10 different states after a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to dried wood ear mushrooms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The cases started between January 21 to August 26, the agency reported Thursday. Of the 41 infected, four hospitalizations were reported. The infected people range in age from two to 74 years old.

The mushrooms, distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. in Sante Fe Springs, California, were sold only to restaurants and not directly to consumers.

The company voluntarily recalled the mushrooms for potential salmonella on Wednesday after the California Department of Public Health discovered the presence of Salmonella in the product, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration.

Wood ear mushrooms are also commonly referred to as Kikurage, Dried Black Fungus, Dried Fungus or Mu'er/Mu Er/Mu-Err mushrooms.

Read More