FDA issues Benadryl warning as it investigates reports of teen injuries and deaths linked to TikTok challenge

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Thursday over "serious problems with high doses" of the common over-the-counter allergy medication Benadryl.

Too much diphenhydramine (Benadryl), can lead to severe health problems, including serious heart problems, seizures, coma and even death.

The FDA cited reports of teenagers ending up in hospital emergency rooms or dying after participating in the so-called "Benadryl Challenge," on the social media platform TikTok.

"We are investigating these reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported," the agency said in a news release.

The FDA said it had contacted TikTok and "strongly urged" it to remove videos of the "Benadryl Challenge" from its platform and to monitor for any new posts.

Read More