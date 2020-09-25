25 people killed in military plane crash in eastern Ukraine

(CNN) A Ukrainian Air Force transport aircraft crashed near the eastern city of Chuguev late Friday, killing 25 people, according to the country's general prosecutor's office.

The office said two survivors were at medical facilities in critical condition.

The crash occurred as the Antonov An-26 aircraft came in to land, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Services, the 27 people aboard were the crew and cadets from a nearby air force university.

The Antonov An-26 military transport plane crashed near Chuguev in eastern Ukraine.

