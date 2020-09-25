In the world's most northerly climate strike, Mya-Rose Craig, a passionate ornithologist and nature, climate and equal rights campaigner, was photographed protesting on an ice floe at the Arctic ice edge, north of Svalbard, at 82.2° North earlier this week.

September 25 has been declared a global climate action day by Fridays for Future , a global strike movement that started in August 2018, when Greta Thunberg , then aged 15, launched her climate protest.

In a statement issued by Greenpeace, Craig said: "I'm here because I want to see for myself what's at stake as this crucial protector of the planet, the Arctic Ocean, melts away at a terrifying rate. Today, myself and Fridays For Future activists from all over the world are standing up to call for urgent action against climate breakdown.

"I'm here to demand that our leaders come together and create ocean sanctuaries to protect this essential but fragile place and at least 30 per cent of our oceans. There is still time to turn things around towards more sustainable energies and lifestyles, and that moment must be now."

Craig said the trip brought home to her how urgent the issue of climate change is.

Craig told CNN that the trip had been a "once in a lifetime experience," in more ways than one.

"It feels like a once in a lifetime experience, not only because it has been an amazing trip, but also because I am hyper-aware that the Arctic is disappearing.

"I have been a climate activist for years but now it has really sunk in just how urgent this issue is.

"Looking out from the ship it was so easy to picture it all slowly melting and disappearing in the coming two decades."

Earlier this week, scientists from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder said the Arctic sea ice, or the floating ice cover of the Arctic Ocean, had reached its minimum extent for the year, shrinking to the second lowest extent since record-keeping began in 1978.

Craig, who has just finished high school, is taking a year out before studying politics and international relations at uni