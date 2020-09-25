Police officer shot dead in London as man is detained

London (CNN) A police officer has died after being shot in the early hours of Friday by a man being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the city's Metropolitan Police Service said.

Fellow officers and paramedics treated the officer at the scene, according to a police statement. However, he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene, police said. He is in hospital in a critical condition from a gunshot wound.

The Metropolitan Police Service has launched a murder investigation.

The fatal shooting of a police officer is a rare event in the United Kingdom, where police do not routinely carry guns.

