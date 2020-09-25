London police shocked by rare fatal shooting of officer

London (CNN) A police officer in London died after being shot in the early hours of Friday by a man who was being detained, in a rare fatal shooting of a UK police officer.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the city's Metropolitan Police Service said.

Fellow officers and paramedics treated the officer at the scene, according to a police statement. However, he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene, police said. He is in hospital in a critical condition from a gunshot wound.The Metropolitan Police Service has launched a murder investigation.

The fatal shooting of a police officer is an unusual event in the United Kingdom, where police do not routinely carry guns.

