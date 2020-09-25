Two injured in Paris knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former office

Paris (CNN) Two people were seriously injured in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the site of a 2015 terrorist attack, the Paris police told CNN.

The two victims are in a serious condition but their lives are not in danger, according to the police spokesperson. Police had previously said there were four people wounded in the attack.

One person has now been arrested near Place de la Bastille, in Paris's 11th district, but the police said it was not yet clear if they were the suspected attacker.

The victims are employees of French documentary production company Premières Lignes, the firm's founder Paul Moreira told BFM TV.

Police officers rush to the scene.

Moreira said it "all happened very quickly" and that "a few blows were given to the two people in front of the office." Moreira said the victims were attacked with a "sort of cleaver."

