We might not have a blockbuster “Star Wars” film coming out this holiday season, but Hasbro’s latest Black Series figures are filling that gap pretty nicely. The company also announced yet another figure to help us ring in “The Mandalorian” season two.

First up are the Black Series Holiday Edition figures, and Hasbro shot a Christmas cannon at the troopers, decking some classic “Star Wars” figures out in some holiday cheer. For instance, the Sith trooper features a green bodysuit, red-and-white-striped leg warmers and a festive scarf. We especially like Hasbro’s take on the helmet with a red stripe across the still blacked-out visors. The figure itself is fully posable. You also get an accessory and a winter-themed Babu Frik — our favorite droid hacker from “The Rise of Skywalker”!

Similarly, the Holiday Edition Stormtrooper gets a green bodysuit, but his front plate is what can only be described as a Christmas sweater. It’s a dot matrix design complete with a TIE fighter and AT-AT.

And all of the figures have festive treatments like this; the range trooper is in a buff Santa suit, the clone trooper gets red body armor and the snowtrooper gets a Santa-themed helmet.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Holiday Edition Clone Trooper Figure ($24.99; gamestop.com

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Holiday Edition Imperial Stormtrooper Figure ($24.99; amazon.com

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Holiday Edition Sith Trooper Figure ($24.99; bestbuy.com

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Holiday Edition Range Trooper Figure ($24.99; target.com

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Holiday Edition Snowtrooper Figure ($24.99; walmart.com

PHOTO: Hasbro

The Mandalorian treat? That’d be the Armorer. We caught multiple glimpses of her in season one and — spoiler — she might have sent Mando out on his mission for season two. The Armorer is finally getting the Black Series treatment as a 6-inch figure that’s up for preorder at HasbroPulse for $29.99.

Better yet, she’s even working on molding a Mandalorian helmet out of Beskar steel. This will surely be a great addition to any fan of “The Mandalorian” and will make a terrific present. It also joins The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kulil and countless other figures.

And, of course, you can see our hands-on with Animatronic Baby Yoda here, our first look at new season two products here and all the Funko Pops Mando could take here.