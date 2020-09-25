Boll & Branch is known for high-quality, organic bedding — we’re talking the kind that’ll last you longer than a couple of years. With streamlined styling (expect solid colors in luxurious soft shades and with minimal detailing), the company’s bedding comes in a style that’ll match most any aesthetic.

Discounts, of course, make everything better, and you can save now through September 30 with an extra 15% off sale items during Boll & Branch’s End of Season Sale. Just use the code EXTRA15 at the checkout to take your 15% off. See below for a few of our top picks from this clearance event.

Banded Duvet Set (starting at $203.15, originally starting at $265; bollandbranch.com)

Banded Duvet Set PHOTO: Boll & Branch

The year 2020 might be making our vacation plans go awry, but the next best thing is making your bedroom its own escape. We love the hotel vibes of the full duvet set, featuring a banded design and a soft texture that’ll talk you into just a few more minutes in bed.

Banded Pillowcase Set (starting at $34.85, originally starting at $45; bollandbranch.com)

Banded Pillowcase Set PHOTO: Boll & Branch

Sometimes it just takes two new pillowcases on display to give a bed a new look. Snag a few extra for your third and fourth pillows if you get the duvet set, too. (A sheet set is also available, as are pillow shams).

Pewter Eyelet Duvet Set ($189, originally $329.95, bollandbranch.com)

Pewter Eyelet Duvet Set PHOTO: Boll & Branch

With a luxurious appearance that speaks volumes about its craftsmanship, this duvet set has the added draw of a delicate row of eyelet detailing. (Extra pillowcases are on sale, too.)

Beige Waffle Shower Curtain ($76.50, originally $100; bollandbranch.com)

Beige Waffle Shower Curtain PHOTO: Boll & Branch

Woven from fair trade organic cotton, this bright 72-by-72-inch waffle shower curtain looks great in just about any bathroom. Plus, it’s sized to be extra long, even after you wash it.

Striped Sheet Set (starting at $160.65, originally starting at $189; bollandbranch.com)

Striped Sheet Set PHOTO: Boll & Branch

Woven to get even softer over time — not that you’ll want to leave bed after the first night on them — these 300-thread-count sheets have a textural stripe that’s matte in appearance and lightweight for a sleep midway between breezy and cozy.

Beige Classic Hemmed Duvet Set (starting at $203.15, originally starting at $239; bollandbranch.com)

Beige Classic Hemmed Duvet Set PHOTO: Boll & Branch

With a clean finish and good looks that fit any kind of decor, this set has an organic cotton duvet cover and a light but delicious feel. Think easy, breezy, decadent sleeps.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.