At this point, you’ve probably nailed your Zoom makeup routine. You may have even figured out the best place in your home to set up a makeshift desk, and even might have a few favorite outfits on rotation for virtual meetings. But similar to any seasonal attire, after six straight months of working from home, your digital wardrobe might start to feel tired — stale, even. According to stylist Micaela Erlanger, who works with celebs like Lupita Nyong’o, Lucy Hale and Diane Kruger, you’re just one accessory away from an entire refresh: statement earrings.

The right pair can “highlight your face and bring attention upward,” even on video, says Erlanger, who recently curated a jewelry collection for Platinum Born. “I love hoops or lightweight chandeliers.” But you don’t have to spend a ton to get the same effect: “There are plenty of amazing earring styles that are simpler and still have impact — just choose a pair that has natural brilliance and shine,” she says.

For some, that might mean a colorful pair of crystal danglers, and for others, a pair of acetate hoops might be the key to transforming your entire look. Either way, Erlanger suggests wearing an open neckline and playing around with your hair by wearing it up or in a low bun to “let your jewelry do the talking.”

Ahead, 29 pairs of affordable, under-$50 statement earrings that are perfect for Zoom meetings and beyond.

Madewell Acrobat Earrings ($26; madewell.com)

Madewell Acrobat Earrings PHOTO: Madewell

Made from gold-plated brass, these crescent moon danglers from Madewell are one of the brand’s bestselling styles.

Fifata Christmas Fashion Acrylic Earrings ($19.54, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Fifata Christmas Fashion Acrylic Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

You get a whopping nine pairs of earrings for less than $20 with this set, which has adorable tropical designs like palm leaves, tortoiseshell acrylic, rattan and more.

Cristabelle Crystal Chunky Drop Earrings ($34; nordstrom.com)

Cristabelle Crystal Chunky Drop Earrings PHOTO: Nordstrom

If a chandelier style feels like a big statement for a Zoom meeting, just get creative with how you style them: A simple white tee or tank should balance out the shine.

Mookoo Gold Face Earrings Abstract Designs ($10.99; amazon.com)

Mookoo Gold Face Earrings Abstract Designs PHOTO: Amazon

Body parts are, strangely, very in when it comes to statement earrings. This gold set comes with four different pairs, including a gorgeous gold outline of a hand, face and a woman’s back.

Madewell Coin Pearl Earrings ($28; madewell.com)

Madewell Coin Pearl Earrings PHOTO: Madewell

These freshwater pearl earrings are perfect for the minimalist looking to step up their jewelry game. Pair them with a feminine, frilly collar for a look that feels modern.

Pavoi Gold Colored Lightweight Hoops ($13.95; amazon.com)

Pavoi Gold Colored Lightweight Hoops PHOTO: Amazon

If hoops are your thing, Amazon shoppers love this set, which is available in white gold, yellow gold or even rose gold. It’s also available in two different sizes, a larger hoop and one that hugs your ear.

All Saints Carabiner Hoop Earrings ($45; nordstrom.com)

All Saints Carabiner Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Nordstrom

Not every statement earring has to twinkle; these industrial-style mixed-metal earrings are a great conversation starter.

Riah Fashion Bohemian Tassel Statement Drop Earrings ($14.99; amazon.com)

Riah Fashion Bohemian Tassel Statement Drop Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

These tassel earrings are so fun and available in a whopping 44 different colors, so you really can get exactly the look you want. And at that price, why not get a few?

Golden Vision Dangle Earrings ($14; modcloth.com)

Golden Vision Dangle Earrings PHOTO: Modcloth

Extremely affordable but not skimping on style, these abstract eye earrings would go with literally any ensemble.

Fauoi Women’s Beaded Tassel Earrings ($12.66; amazon.com)

Fauoi Women's Beaded Tassel Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

These sweet periwinkle beaded tassles can make for a real style statement — and add a pop of color.

Modcloth Boa Bauble Earrings ($19; modcloth.com)

Modcloth Boa Bauble Earrings PHOTO: Modcloth

These jewel-toned, ‘70s-inspired art deco earrings are the perfect way to ring in cooler weather.

Turquoise Beaded Hoop Earrings ($24.99, originally $34; madewell.com)

Turquoise Beaded Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Madewell

Just imagine how gorgeous these hoops would be with a contrasting burgundy outfit.

Leaf Me a Message Dangle Earrings ($32; modcloth.com)

Leaf Me a Message Dangle Earrings PHOTO: Modcloth

How sweet are these Matisse-inspired amber leaf earrings? And since they’re made of plastic we know they’re super lightweight.

Urban Outfitters Huggie Statement Chain Drop Earring ($22; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Huggie Statement Chain Drop Earring PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Nail the chainlink trend with these chunky chain drop earrings. They’re enough of a statement that you can skip the necklace.

J.Crew Oval Drop Earrings ($29.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew Oval Drop Earrings PHOTO: J.Crew

J.Crew’s oval drop earrings come in five colors — each prettier than the next. This baby blue hue was made to stand out on Zoom calls.

Urban Outfitters Lua Organic Hoop Earring ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Lua Organic Hoop Earring PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Who says hoops have to go unnoticed? These silver hammered metal hoops are about the size of a quarter and add a touch of polish to any look. If you have more than one piercing in either ear, try doubling up and wearing the pair together for a fun take on a statement look.

J.Crew Sparkle Knot Stud Earrings ($24.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew Sparkle Knot Stud Earrings PHOTO: J.Crew

These crystal knot studs are proof that not every statement earring has to hang down to your shoulder.

True Decadence Drop Earrings ($16; asos.com)

True Decadence Drop Earrings PHOTO: Asos

These rhinestone leaf earrings were made for special occasions — and sure, your one-on-one with your boss might not qualify as “special,” why not dress the part?

Stella + Ruby Turquoise Crystal Earrings ($22.50, originally $45; shopbop.com)

Stella + Ruby Turquoise Crystal Earrings PHOTO: Shopbop

These stacked turquoise crystal earrings measure more than four inches long, which means they’re hardly made to blend in. For a truly modern styling trick, try wearing just one at a time.

Asos Design Hoop Earrings ($13; asos.com)

Asos Design Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Asos

These gold-tone, art-deco earrings are chameleons: They can skew everyday when worn with a simple white button-down, or statement when you pair them with a slinky black dress.

Reclaimed Vintage-Inspired Statement Pearl Drops With Pink Stone ($9.50; asos.com)

Reclaimed Vintage-Inspired Statement Pearl Drops With Pink Stone PHOTO: Asos

A vintage-inspired pair of faux-pearl drop earrings might be just what your Zoom wardrobe needs.

Eloquii Multicolored Textured Earrings ($26.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Multicolored Textured Earrings PHOTO: Elo

A statement earring if we’ve ever seen one, these blue-and-gold danglers would be the star of any outfit.

Kate Spade Candy Drops Enamel Huggies ($41, originally $58; katespade.com)

Kate Spade Candy Drops Enamel Huggies PHOTO: Kate Spade

Add a saccharine note to your look with these gold enamel huggies, available in white, pastel yellow, mint, baby blue and coral.

Loft Resin Drop Earrings ($29.50; loft.com)

Loft Resin Drop Earrings PHOTO: Loft

These quirky resin drop earrings have major art teacher vibes — in the best way possible.

Kate Spade Sedgewick Statement Earrings ($35, originally $58; katespade.com)

Kate Spade Sedgewick Statement Earrings PHOTO: Kate Spade

A modern take on a door-knocker style, these tortoiseshell resin earrings are chic as can be.

Free People Dripping Hearts Earring ($38; freepeople.com)