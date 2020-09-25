Today, you’ll find a deal on the Technivorm Moccamaster, discounts on cookware and kitchen tools from Sur La Table, and savings on the brand new Echo Dot. All that and more, below.

Technivorm Moccamaster PHOTO: Amazon

Our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, the Technivorm Moccamaster is truly the cream of the crop when it comes to brewing up your daily cup of joe. The Netherlands-made machine is ideal for the design-obsessed coffee lover, not to mention, it quickly produces hot, flavorful coffee that’s delicious every time.

Sur La Table PHOTO: Sur La Table

Your kitchen has been waiting for a boost from Sur La Table’s Anniversary Sale all year. Now, it’s time to save on cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, knives, dining must-haves and much more. The savings — not to mention all your meals to come — are nothing short of delicious.

Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

Now through Sunday, shop up to 70% off designer styles at Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale. You’ll find discounts on more than 6,000 apparel items, accessories, shoes, beauty and home items. Plus, Nordy Club members can earn up to $60 in Bonus Notes to spend on a later shopping spree.

Echo Dot PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon just announced the new fourth-gen Echo Dot yesterday, but you can already save on the now-spherical device. When you pre-order two Echo Dots, each usually $49.99, you can get them both for $80 with code DOT2PACK. They’ll be officially released on October 22, so start deciding where you’ll put your new smart speakers now.

Boll & Branch PHOTO: Boll & Branch

Save on all things home at Boll & Branch’s End of Season Sale. Now through September 30, you can take an extra 15% already marked down sale items — including bedding and towels — when you add code EXTRA15 at checkout. That adds up to a lot of savings on luxe linens to keep you cozy this fall.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.