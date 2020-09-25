You’ll find pretty much every household product you’ll ever need to clean every last inch of your home on Amazon. But which ones are actually worth your money? We’ve rounded up our editors’ favorite tried-and-true cleaning products — from natural cleaners to items that’ll leave your shower sparkling to ones specifically targeted toward pet messes. So whether you’re looking for new products to spot-clean stains or you’re planning a deep-clean of your home before you hunker down for the winter, we’ve got you covered.

Best floor cleaning products

Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Spray ($7.97; amazon.com)

I can’t stand the feeling of a dirty floor beneath my feet. Whether gritty, dusty or sticky, none has a place in my home. What’s worse is when I clean my floor and the cleanser leaves a greasy film on my floor. This Bona spray is the only product I’ve found — and I’ve tried many — that cleans my hardwood floors and leaves behind only a shine that makes it appear as if the hardwood has been refinished. — Katelyn Gendron, senior SEO analyst

Bona Express Disposable Wet Cleaning Pads for Hardwood Floors ($8.97, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

My apartment gets VERY dusty, so when it comes to a quick, easy clean, I can’t get enough of these Bono cleaning pads. I also am a huge fan of the cleaning solution, which preserves the life of my hardwood floors and leaves them super shiny, as well as the fact that it’s nontoxic. (Yay for no harsh smells or chemicals!) The only negative is that it’s not one-size-fits-all with other brands’ products; you have to already own a Bona mop for these cleaning pads to fasten on to your mop. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Best cleaning product for removing residue

Goo Gone Adhesive Remover ($6.07; amazon.com)

This stuff is, in a word, miraculous. Ever moved into a new place only to find that the previous residents loved placing stickers on various surfaces (like, for instance, on the mirror of a bathroom that was the designated toddlers’ bathroom, in my case)? Goo Gone to the rescue! This product is incredible at quickly removing all types of residue left behind by not only stickers and tape but also chewing gum, wax and more without damaging surfaces. You won’t regret having this on hand for various uses around the home. (You can also find the full line of Goo Gone products here.) — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Best Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Pumpkin Scent ($6.27, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

I am unashamed to admit that I absolutely love pumpkin spice-scented everything. As soon as I see the first leaf start to change color, I break out all of my fall-scented candles, my cozy blanket and this pumpkin-scented cleaner. Note that it does have a very strong, sweet scent, but if you’re a pumpkin spice fan like me, this will genuinely make you look forward to cleaning. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, 3-Pack ($11.64; amazon.com)

This product is my holy-grail kitchen cleaning product (seriously, I am ALWAYS stocked up thanks to the pack of three it comes in), and just like its name implies, it effectively works on any surface. Also, as someone who is very sensitive to harsh ingredients and fragrances, I love that this cleaner is extremely gentle and is formulated without any parabens and phthalates. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Room Freshener Spray, Lavender, 3-Pack ($16.47; amazon.com)

A Mrs. Meyer’s scent I’ve fallen in love with these past few months is lavender. Spritz this spray around your living room or bedroom, and suddenly the home you’ve barely moved from is a spa. I love this scent enough to have bought some Mrs. Meyer’s lavender dryer sheets to make sure it’s on my clothes too. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Best Method cleaning products:

Method All Purpose Antibacterial Cleaner, Pack of 2 ($35.99; amazon.com)

This Method All-Purpose Antibac cleaner has been incredible for us during the pandemic. In the early days when we were wiping down all of our groceries, we used this spray on EVERYTHING and it really went a long way. I was super impressed with how far a single bottle goes, and the scent was a nice added bonus. It’s available in a wildflower scent too.— Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Method Gel Hand Soap Refill, Sweet Water, 6-Pack ($37.74, originally $75.91; amazon.com)

I have been using Method Sweet Water hand wash for years, and the scent, while tough to describe, is incredible. It’s light and refreshing without being overpowering, and the first time I smelled it, I knew we needed to purchase about 10 more bottles. I love the foaming version of this soap because it goes a long way, plus, if you want to reduce single-use plastic items in your house, you can use the same container repeatedly with the brand’s handy refills, available in many other scents as well. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Best kitchen cleaning products

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Kitchen Basics Set ($11.97; amazon.com)

Like much of the country, I went on a cleaning spree starting in March. After finding my grocery store’s house supplies aisle completely empty, this set was a godsend. I love the scent that is light enough to not be overwhelming — and actually truly enjoyable — and the set has honestly lasted me months. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap, Clementine Zest & Lemongrass Scent ($3.19; amazon.com)

Clean and simple. This is a new staple dish soap that works great on tough grease and makes having to wash dishes by hand much more tolerable. With a plant-based formula that doesn’t dry out my hands when I decide to not wear gloves, it has a very, very slight, pleasant natural scent of citrus and lemon. And a little goes a long way, a win-win in my cleaning book. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Redecker Tampico Fiber Dish Brush ($11.99; amazon.com)

I do a lot of dishes by hand because my small Brooklyn apartment doesn’t have a dishwasher, so I use this eco-friendly dish brush every single day. It has a long, wooden handle so my hand can stay far away from any nasty dishwater, and the bristles are made of tampico fiber, which works surprisingly well at both scrubbing dishes and trapping soap. The head is detachable, so you can pop it off to easily clean weird angles and the bottom of pots, plus, you can order replacement heads so you don’t have to buy a whole new brush every few months.

Best of all, this dish brush is made of completely recyclable and compostable materials, so when it’s run its course you can dispose of it guilt-free. The head and wooden parts are compostable, while the metal in the handle is recyclable. This dish brush paired with an eco-friendly bottle brush from the same company has truly changed the way I wash dishes. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Best eco-friendly cleaning products

Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder ($11.99; amazon.com)

Dogs are everything that is pure and wonderful in the world and we simply don’t deserve them — but the reality is that they can get a little stinky, too. Whether they’ve just come in from the rain, a playdate at the park or have allergies that cause them to smell not to fresh, they can leave a lingering scent on your carpets you’d rather not have to small all day. This plant-based carpet powder to the rescue! Made from corn cobs, it’s safe around pets and kids, and you just sprinkle it on your carpet, let it sit for a bit, then vacuum it up. I use it once or twice a month just for a general refresh, and this 14-ounce can lasts seemingly forever. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Seventh Generation Hand Wash, Free & Clean Unscented Hand Soap ($2.99; amazon.com)

I love this hand wash for sensitive skin. I’ve always been an enthusiastic hand washer thanks to my grandmother’s strict hygiene teachings, but my skin can dry out quickly or get irritated by soaps that have a heavy fragrance or moisture stripping ingredients. This hand wash gets straight to the point of cleaning but not stripping all the oils that my skin needs to keep it clean and healthy. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pacs ($28.47, originally $34.49; amazon.com)

I never knew how helpful it would be to get laundry pods automatically delivered to my door, but after signing up for Dropps, I’m never going back. Dropps is a laundry detergent subscription that I absolutely love. The detergent pods are small and effective, and their light, subtle smell isn’t overpowering like other detergents I’ve used in the past. But what I love most about Dropps is the brand’s sustainability efforts.

The pods come in one recyclable and compostable box with no plastic packaging at all. Plus, the ingredients are biodegradable and derived from plants, so I know there aren’t any harsh chemicals harming my skin or the planet. For me, Dropps’ superior convenience and sustainability make going to the store and buying wasteful, plastic bottles of detergent a thing of the past. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Best cleaning product for homes with pets

Rocco & Roxie Supply Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator ($19.97; amazon.com)

Pets bring joy and unconditional love into our lives — but sometimes they also bring pee and poop into our homes. It’s simply a part of life for pet parents, and if you’ve got a cat or dog at home, I cannot recommend keeping a bottle of this Rocco & Roxie spray on hand for when accidents occur. If its nearly 17K five-star ratings aren’t testament to how effective this stuff is, please believe me when I say: It is a game changer.

I’ve used it on our high-pile rug when foster dogs have gotten unexpectedly pee happy, as well as on my wood laminate floors and couch when my senior cat has missed the litter box. It completely removes the scent of urine as well as the appearance of any stains. Worth every cent! (If you want to be truly amazed, check out the before-and-after customer photos for this product.) — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Best toilet cleaning product

Lysol Power & Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner ($9.62; amazon.com)

This toilet bowl cleaner is a staple product in my bathroom. The solution coats my toilet and makes cleaning a breeze. Bonus: The scent is fresh and fills my bathroom with a fresh aroma. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Best leather cleaning product

TriNova Leather Cleaner ($15.98; amazon.com)

I have a leather couch, and after one two many food and drink spills (and fun piles of cat puke — it happens) that I’d foolishly tried to clean up with soap and water left a ring-like water stain, I knew I had to invest in a leather-specific cleaner. I took a chance and ordered this based on Amazon reviews alone, and it’s one of the best $16 I’ve ever spent! This spray works like a charm and instantly removes any inklings of stains. It comes with a microfiber towel that you spray the product onto and then massage in a circle into the stain. Once it dries, you’re back to leather that looks like new. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor