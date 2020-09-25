'Hero rat' wins gold medal from UK charity for hunting landmines

(CNN) A rat in Cambodia has been heralded a hero and awarded for saving lives.

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, was given a gold medal by the British veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for his work detecting undetonated landmines in Cambodia.

Decades of conflict have left the Southeast Asian country littered with millions of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and other explosive remnants of war that still kill or injure dozens of people each year.

Cambodia, with assistance from other countries, has spent years slowly clearing the land of explosives, but it's difficult and dangerous work.

This is where Magawa comes in.

Read More