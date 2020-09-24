The week in 47 photos

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried through the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, September 23. Ginsburg died last week due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for more than 27 years. In photos: Saying goodbye to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP

Police officers detain a man during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, following the grand jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday, September 23. The grand jury charged former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with first-degree wanton endangerment charges for his alleged actions on the night Taylor was killed by police. Two other officers at the scene were not indicted, and none were charged directly with her death. See photos from the demonstrations in cities across the US. John Minchillo/AP

American flags are seen on the National Mall in Washington on Wednesday, September 23. Twenty thousand flags were placed as part of a memorial paying tribute to the more than 200,000 people nationwide who have died from the coronavirus. Chine Nouvelle/SIPA/Shutterstock

Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis celebrates with the team after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees on Sunday, September 20, at Fenway Park in Boston. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former clerks of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wait for her casket to arrive at the US Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, September 23. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, on Friday, September 18. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Joshua tree burns during the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, on Friday, September 18. Wildfires continue to ravage many areas in the West. Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

In this photo released on Tuesday, September 22, a gorilla from the Nyakamwe family holds her newly born twins at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga National Park/Handout/Reuters

People wait in line at an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia, on Friday, September 18. In-person early voting began in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming on that day. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wears a protective mask as he walks to his office following a roll call vote at the Capitol on Monday, September 21. McConnell plans to hold a vote on President Donald Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court this year following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

pod of whales is seen stranded on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour on the the west coast of Tasmania on Monday, September 21. Rescue teams are frantically working this week to rescue the whales, and up to a third of the animals are believed to be already dead. Pool/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 19. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, participates at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Wednesday, September 23. Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, India, on Monday, September 21. Praful Gangurde/AP

Nicole Hayden tears up in Louisville, Kentucky, after the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case was announced on Wednesday, September 23. Alton Strupp/The Courier-Journal/USA Today Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller fails to catch a pass in the end zone during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 20, in Tampa. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In this photo released by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States on Sunday, September 20, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's bench chair is draped with black wool crepe. Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

A woman confronts a National Guard vehicle in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests following the Breonna Taylor decision on Wednesday, September 23. Alton Strupp/The Courier-Journal/USA Today Network

Maasai men of the sub-tribe Matapato attend the Olngesherr passage ceremony, an initiation that marks the status of a junior elder, on Wednesday, September 23, in the Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya. The final rite of passage was initially postponed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Michelle Driesenga weeps as people gather outside the US Supreme Court at a memorial vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, September 19. In photos: Tributes pour in for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire

People eat inside plastic pop-up "space bubble" tents in front of Cafe Du Soleil in Manhattan on Tuesday, September 22. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

A cat-faced spider catches a dragonfly in its web in a garden in Mexico City on Friday, September 18. Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, September 24. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Federal officers disperse a crowd during a protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility on Friday, September 18, in Portland, Oregon. Protests resumed after activists called for a pause in response to hazardous air quality caused by nearby wildfires. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A woman watches Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Tuesday, September 22, in Manchester, England. Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases, Johnson announced new measures to combat the virus in England, including restrictions -- enforceable by the police -- on how people can socialize. Phil Noble/Reuters

A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they move to a new temporary migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Monday, September 21. Europe's largest migrant camp, Moria, has been razed to the ground after massive fires broke out at the site. Yara Nardi/Reuters

Queensland Reds Filipo Daugunu, right, is tackled by the Brumbies Pete Samu during the Super Rugby AU Grand Final in Canberra on Saturday, September 19. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

People watch a funnel cloud form in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, September 21. Emilio Morenatti/AP

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building on Thursday, September 24, in Washington. The President was booed as he appeared near the coffin. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A model walks therunway for the Christian Siriano "Collection 37" fashion show on Thursday, September 17, in Westport, Connecticut. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Stage manger Lynn Finkel takes a selfie with Isabella the Alpaca during rehearsals for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, September 18. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko takes his presidential oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk on Wednesday, September 23, as protests continue over his hotly disputed election win. Lukashenko was declared the landslide winner of the vote in August, but critics have publicly accused him of rigging the poll, and the EU says he is not the legitimate Belarus president. Sergei Sheleg/AP

People on swan-shaped pedal boats ride near actual swans on a lake in Southsea, England, on Sunday, September 20. Toby Melville/Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates with the team after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime on Sunday, September 20, in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images

A deer looks for food in an area burnt from the Bobcat fire in Pearblossom, California, on Sunday, September 20. Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Johnson chants Breonna Taylor's name as three women huddle following the grand jury announcement in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, September 23. Matt Stone/The Courier-Journal/USA Today Network

Tourists visit "The Ripple Maze at Gaoshuang," a bamboo-made art installation by Taiwanese artist Lee Kuei-chih, during the Art Land Festivals in Taoyuan, northwestern Taiwan, on Sunday, September 20. Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

An ultra-Orthodox Jew participates in the Selichot prayers as his child sits next to him on the eve of Rosh Hashanah at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, September 18. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, September 23. Evan Vucci/AP

The Fearless Girl statue wears a jabot collar in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the New York Stock Exchange Building in Manhattan on Monday, September 21. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A woman reacts near police during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday, September 23. TUT.by/AP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to socially distanced attendees during an outdoor Black economic summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, September 23. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Flyboarders perform in central Moscow on Saturday, September 19, during the Moscow Water Area festival. Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

Houthis stand near Yemeni currency in Sanaa, Yemen, during a ceremony to collect supplies for their fighters battling government forces on Thursday, September 24. Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

Adrian Murray, 4, dips his toes into his flooded front lawn following Tropical Storm Beta in Houston while Cam'ron Maltie, 8, and family watch on Tuesday, September 22. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/AP

Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United is kicked in the face by Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match at St. James Park on Sunday, September 20, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Lindsey Parnaby/Pool/Getty Images