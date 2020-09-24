Seattle police officer captured on video riding his bicycle over a protester's head placed on leave

(CNN) A Seattle police officer captured on video rolling his bicycle over the head of a protester who was laying in the street is now on administrative leave.

The Seattle Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the actions of the officer -- who has not been identified -- are being investigated independently by the King County Sheriff's Office at the department's request.

Earlier on Thursday, the city's police watchdog group said it was requesting a criminal investigation.

Video of the incident taken Wednesday night and posted on Twitter shows a protester laying in the street as an officer, who is on foot, rolls his bicycle over the protester's head and neck area.

The scene is immediately surrounded by nearby officers.