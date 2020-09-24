First she lost her friend, George Floyd. Then she lost her sister to Covid-19

(CNN) "The loss of George Floyd was the most impact in my whole entire life, you know, up until my sister passed," Ruby Mallard says.

The Houston mother said she was still reeling over the death of Floyd, her friend, when she lost her sister less than four months later to the coronavirus.

Mallard and Floyd met in the ninth grade at Jack Yates High School in Houston. She was a cheerleader and Floyd played for both the football and basketball teams.

"You couldn't miss him because he was so tall," Mallard said.

Because of his height, Floyd was given the nickname "Big Floyd."

