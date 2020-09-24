Washington officer tells partygoers to stay 'out of sight, out of mind' after complaint about violation of Covid-19 restrictions

(CNN) A Pullman, Washington, police officer is heard in body camera video telling Washington State University women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge to have party guests "stay out of sight, out of mind" after he responded to a complaint of a gathering at Ethridge's home last month.

The officer was dispatched to Ethridge's home August 29 after a neighbor reported a large gathering in the front yard where no one was wearing a mask or social distancing, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said.

CNN obtained video from the Pullman Police Department that shows more than a dozen people, who did not wear masks, were in attendance at the gathering.

Washington State University women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge is seen talking with a Pullman, Washington, police officer after a neighbor called police about a gathering at her home. CNN blurred portions of this image in order to protect the identity of some of those pictured.

In the video, the officer tells Ethridge someone called about the group of people in front of the home and lack of social distancing in place. The officer says, "We're taking an education approach the best way we can. Unfortunately, our directive is to write tickets to those who aren't abiding by that because there's been a massive public outcry."

