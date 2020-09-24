Pac-12 announces it will play college football this fall, walking back previous vote

(CNN) The Pac-12 Conference voted Thursday to return to play college football this fall.

Beginning November 6, each team in the Pac-12 will play seven conference-only games, with the championship game scheduled for December 18.

The vote marks a reversal from the conference's previous stance, as they officially voted to postpone fall sports back in August, along with the Big Ten. The Big Ten, however, reversed that decision earlier this month, announcing it would begin play in October -- leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power Five conference still postponing.

Still, the conference's announcement comes less than a week after two college football games were postponed because of Covid-19 concerns on the team.

Among the Power Five conferences, the ACC and Big 12 have already restarted play, with the SEC set to follow Saturday. The Big Ten is scheduled to begin play the weekend of October 23 and 24

