The strange case of the man who died after eating too much licorice

(CNN) It's hard to exercise restraint when eating candy. For licorice lovers, indulging sparingly could actually be life saving.

A study published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine says a 54-year-old man died as a result of eating too much licorice.

The man, a construction worker from Massachusetts, lost consciousness inside a fast food restaurant and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

Doctors wrote that he had "a poor diet, consisting primarily of several packages of candy daily," and that three weeks before, he switched from eating fruit-flavored soft candy to licorice candy which contained glycyrrhizic acid.

CNN has reached out to Dr. Elazer Edelman, one of the study's authors, and is waiting to hear back.

Read More