A 72-year-old woman was quietly living in a dilapidated house. Then an electrician sparked a community to help her rebuild

(CNN) When electrician John Kinney walked into Gloria Scott's home, in Woburn, Massachusetts, he quickly realized it was not going to be a quick job.

Scott had called because sparks were shooting out of one of her light fixtures. Once Kinney got the lights on, he realized it was just one of many issues plaguing Scott's home.

"There was extensive plumbing damage, there was holes in the ceiling, racoons were getting in," he said.

She also didn't have proper running water in the house. Her kitchen sink was broken and would spew boiling water, so Scott would shut off the home's water supply turning it on only every couple of days to flush toilets. Scott, 72 and living alone, told Kinney she couldn't afford the repairs.

"It was definitely a hazard. It was a rough condition she was living in and I noticed immediately."

Read More