California sheriff's department fires the deputy seen on video punching a 14-year-old boy

(CNN) The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has fired a deputy who was seen in a viral video punching a 14-year-old boy.

"After an administrative investigation (related to the incident), the deputy was terminated from employment," the sheriff's office said in a statement to CNN affiliate KCRA

The deputy has not been identified and the sheriff's office did not release any other details about the administrative investigation, KCRA reported. CNN has reached out to the sheriff's department for comment, but has not received a response.

At the time, the sheriff's department and the Rancho Cordova Police Department told CNN they were investigating use of force by the deputy "in order to gain a complete and thorough understanding of the events that took place during this incident."

The firing comes after a video surfaced of the April 27 incident in which an officer is seen on top of the teen, punching him as he lies on the ground. It was posted on Twitter on April 28 and within days was viewed more than 2 million times.

