She lost her job in the pandemic. She can't even afford the dollar store to feed her kids

(CNN) When Lauren Bell lost her high-paying job because of the coronavirus pandemic, she found herself in a position she never thought she'd be in.

The dollar store is the only place with food this single mother of two from Lake Worth, Florida, can shop. Those are the good days.

The bad days are when she's so penniless that she has no choice but to pilfer items.

"There's been multiple times where I had to steal food, no matter how bad that sounds, just to make sure my kids can eat," Bell, 23, told CNN. "Sometimes there's just nothing else I can do."

Bell is matter-of-fact and open as she speaks about hunger. Because it is her reality.

Read More