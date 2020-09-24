Federal officials are investigating utility equipment near the start of massive Bobcat Fire

(CNN) Federal investigators looking into the origins of the massive Bobcat Fire are focusing on utility equipment owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) that experienced an issue moments before the fire was first reported.

The fire, one of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles County history, started on September 6. It continues to burn in the mountains outside Los Angeles, torching more than 113,000 acres and sending a massive smoke plume over the region. The fire was about 39% contained Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County fire department.

Edison spokesperson David Song told CNN the utility received a request from United States Forest Service (USFS) officials on September 15 to turn over a section of SCE's overhead conductor near Cogswell Dam. That's the area where the Bobcat Fire was sparked.

An incident report provided by Edison to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said an SCE circuit experienced a "relay operation," which is like a circuit trip, at 12:16 p.m. on the day the fire started.

Five minutes later, at 12:21 p.m., a fire was first reported in the area.

