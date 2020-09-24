UK lawyer who wrote book on racism says she was racially profiled four times in one day

(CNN) A UK lawyer who wrote a book about discrimination in the court system has said she was racially profiled four times in one day, including being mistaken for a defendant.

Alexandra Wilson, a mixed-race barrister who specializes in criminal and family cases, posted a Twitter thread Wednesday detailing the experience, which she said had left her "absolutely exhausted."

In the first example, Wilson described how a security officer had assumed she must be a defendant rather than a barrister.

A fellow lawyer and a court clerk separately assumed that she was being represented in court, rather than appearing as a barrister.

She was also mistaken for a journalist, she said.

