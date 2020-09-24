Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies aged 59

(CNN) Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59, Indian broadcaster Star India confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Jones, considered to be one of the greatest batsmen of his generation, had been commentating on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai and his sudden death prompted tributes from across the world.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time," read the statement from Star India.

Jones played 52 Test matches and 164 one-day internationals for Australia in a glittering international career that spanned 10 years.

He won the World Cup with his country in 1987 and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame just last year.

Read More