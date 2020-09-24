By August, 1 in 5 Covid-19 cases was someone in their 20s

(CNN) The median age of people diagnosed with coronavirus keeps getting lower. In May, the median age of confirmed cases was 46. By July, that number had dropped to 37.

By August, 1 out of every 5 confirmed coronavirus cases is a person in their 20s, according to new data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From June to August, Covid-19 incidence was highest in people ages 20 to 29, with the southern United States experiencing regional outbreaks during June.

During that month alone, positive coronavirus test results in the South among adults ages 20 to 39 preceded increases among those older than 60 by four to 15 days (an incubation period is up to 14 days).

The shift toward infections among younger people happened in all regions of the US, providing early evidence that young adults likely contributed to community transmission, according to researchers. However, the CDC noted that data varied across geographic regions and cases reported by state health departments were likely lower than the actual numbers.

