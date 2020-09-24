CNN 10 - September 25, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 25, 2020

BLURBS

1. Name the associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who passed away last Friday at age 87.

2. The U.S. Constitution says the president nominates Supreme Court judges with the "advice and consent" of what legislative body?

3. In what U.S. state, which was admitted to the Union in 1876, was an "orange apple tree" recently rediscovered after having been thought extinct?

