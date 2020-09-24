CNN 10 - September 25, 2020

Story highlights
September 25, 2020
1. Name the associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who passed away last Friday at age 87.
2. The U.S. Constitution says the president nominates Supreme Court judges with the "advice and consent" of what legislative body?
3. In what U.S. state, which was admitted to the Union in 1876, was an "orange apple tree" recently rediscovered after having been thought extinct?
4. Name the political majority leader who said that President Trump's Supreme Court nominee would receive a vote this year, though the plan is controversial.
5. This year marks the 75th anniversary of what international organization, though its annual meeting is largely online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic?
6. What event, which occurs twice a year when the sun crosses Earth's equator, recently marked the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere?
7. What U.S. government agency released a warning this week about the potential for disinformation in the upcoming election process?
8. What swing state, which has 29 electoral votes, was profiled on Thursday's show for its importance in any presidential election?
9. What is the name of the "zombie storm" that made landfall in Bermuda on September 14, weakened temporarily, and then strengthened again to tropical storm status?
10. What U.S. medical agency is warning Americans to avoid trick-or-treating, costume parties and hayrides this Halloween because of coronavirus concerns?
