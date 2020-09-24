Vitamix has been around since 1921, but the brand surged in popularity in recent years thanks to its ability to make a fantastic smoothie. And now, you can get your health fix on the cheap: At the brand’s Vitamix Days sale, its appliances are up to 50% off during a once-a-year, 48-hour event (and yes, free shipping is included, too).

It’s Vitamix’s biggest sale of the year, so there’s not likely to be a better time to shop — and these machines are a great way to make sure you’re getting your five-a-day of fruit and veg. Plus, if you’re a member of the rewards program, Vitamix will double your reward points. Read on for a roundup of our favorite picks from the sale, below, and be sure to shop soon; this sale ends on September 25 at noon EST.

Certified Reconditioned S50 ($169.96, originally $329.95, vitamix.com)

Certified Reconditioned S50 PHOTO: Vitamix

Two pre-programmed settings (smoothie and Power Blend) make it easy to blend your way to delicious smoothies — but the blender can do far more, with more than 10 total settings to make the most out of your recipe. It comes with two containers to suit whatever your blending needs for the day are: There’s a 20-ounce size perfect for taking on the road, or a 40-ounce size that’s great for soups, sauces and more.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($229.95, originally $399.99; vitamix.com)

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 PHOTO: Vitamix

Food waste is a big problem, but this FoodCycler is on hand to help you make the most of your scraps and leftovers. It takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and transforms food into fertilizer for your backyard or community garden, whether that’s chicken bones, vegetable peels or fruit.

Vitamix 6500 ($349.95, originally $599.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix 6500 PHOTO: Vitamix

This blender is powerful but super convenient, too, with a profile that fits under cabinets and three pre-programmed settings: smoothie, hot soup and frozen dessert. The 64-ounce size is great for families or roommates — or if fewer people are in a household, for batch cooking as you lay in supplies for autumn and winter.

Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200 ($299.95, originally $449.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200 PHOTO: Vitamix

With a 64-ounce capacity to churn through salsas, thick vegetable soups and chunky pasta sauce, this Vitamix is a great all-rounder. It also comes with a built-in digital timer and a digital motor base that adjusts the maximum blending times for whatever you’re blending automatically.

Vitamix A3500 ($499.95, originally $649.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix A3500 PHOTO: Vitamix

With five program settings spanning everything from dips to smoothies to hot soups and frozen desserts, this blender is able to do it all. Touchscreen controls keep everything sleep and streamlined, and you can even download the Vitamix Perfect Blend app to utilize more than 500 recipes to try out.

Personal Cup Adapter ($99.95, originally $129.95; vitamix.com)

Personal Cup Adapter PHOTO: Vitamix

If you don’t want to deal with cleaning a whole blender every time you make a smoothie, this adapter is a knight in shining armor. The 20-ounce cup is great for single servings, and it makes cleaning up super-easy. Plus, it’s insulated so your smoothie will stay cold on the go.

