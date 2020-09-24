Pumpkin spice season may come around every year, but its pleasures are never less sweet. It’s a time for sipping Starbucks lattes, lighting candles with notes of cinnamon and savoring pumpkin-flavored treats, whether homemade or from our favorite sweet makers.

But why stop there? Pumpkin has even made its way into makeup palettes, nourishing moisturizers and more. Here are the best pumpkin spice products to enjoy all that the season has to offer.

Pumpkin spice coffee

Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, 30-Count, 6-Pack ($46.55; amazon.com)

Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, 30 Count, 6-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

First things first: It’s not pumpkin spice season without the celebrated Starbucks latte. VIA instant packets are ideal for easy at-home brewing.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer (prices vary; target.com)

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer PHOTO: Target

To give any cup of joe the flavor of the season, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer works wonders.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee (prices vary; target.com)

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee PHOTO: Target

Notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg combine in Starbucks’ seasonal favorite blend, made with natural flavors.

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee (prices vary; target.com)

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee PHOTO: Target

For cold brew lovers, Califia Farms’ seasonal pumpkin spice blend is made with 100% arabica beans and non-GMO almond milk.

Pumpkin spice bread

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix, 4-Pack ($28.50; amazon.com)

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix, 4-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix is a versatile favorite for pancakes, bread, cookies and more.

Pumpkin spice cake mix

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Perfectly Pumpkin Premium Cake Mix (prices vary; target.com)

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Perfectly Pumpkin Premium Cake Mix PHOTO: Target

Pillsbury would never lead you astray, and the dough boy’s Perfectly Pumpkin Cake Mix is no exception.

Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Chips ($1.25, originally $2.42; walmart.com or prices vary; instacart.com)

Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Chips PHOTO: Walmart

This pumpkin take on the brand’s signature cookies comes with a twist of cream cheese-flavored chips.

Pumpkin spice pancakes

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Complete Pancake Mix (prices vary; instacart.com)

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Complete Pancake Mix PHOTO: Instacart

Krusteaz’s pumpkin spice pancakes come out light and fluffy and are made with real pumpkin.

Pumpkin spice candy

Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bar, 24-Pack ($71.99; godiva.com)

Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bar, 24-Pack PHOTO: Godiva

Go all in with a pack of Godiva’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars, which are filled with pumpkin spice centers. Sharing is strictly optional.

Jelly Belly Grab & Go Pumpkin Pie ($2.49; walgreens.com)

Jelly Belly Grab & Go Pumpkin Pie PHOTO: Walgreens

Of all Jelly Belly’s many unique flavors, pumpkin pie definitely earns the spotlight this time of year.

Kit Kat Halloween Pumpkin Pie Candy (prices vary; target.com)

Kit Kat Halloween Pumpkin Pie Candy PHOTO: Target

Pumpkin-inspired candy is a win-win for Halloween, but again, no pressure to share these mini treats from Kit Kat.

Werther’s Halloween Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels ($3.99; target.com)

Werther's Halloween Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels PHOTO: Target

When it comes to caramel, Werther’s is king. These pumpkin spice soft caramels are made to savor, but they’re just as likely to quickly disappear.

Pumpkin spice candles

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle ($16.88, originally $27.99; amazon.com or $29.50; yankeecandle.com)

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle PHOTO: Amazon

From the standard bearer in scented candles, Yankee Candle’s contribution to the season lasts up to 150 hours with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla and orange (oh my!).

One Fur All - 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle, Pumpkin Spice ($21.95; amazon.com)

One Fur All - 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle, Pumpkin Spice PHOTO: Amazon

Very cinnamon-y and not too sickeningly pumpkin-sweet, these candles from One Fur All not only smell delicious, but really do work at masking pet odors.

Pumpkin Butter WoodWick Jar Candle ($22.39, originally $27.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Pumpkin Butter WoodWick Jar Candle PHOTO: Bed Bath and Beyond

WoodWick makes one of the top-rated pumpkin candles online. True to its name, the natural wooden wicks crackle like a fireplace.

Trapp Large Poured Fireside Pumpkin Scented Candle ($32; amazon.com)

Trapp Large Poured Fireside Pumpkin Scented Candle PHOTO: Amazon

This soy-blend candle features a woody scent that likewise evokes a real fireside.

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser ($48; amazon.com)

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser PHOTO: Amazon

Nest’s pumpkin chai-scented reed diffuser is an Amazon bestseller and delivers notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon for approximately 90 days of burn time.

Too Faced pumpkin spice

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette ($49; sephora.com)

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette PHOTO: Sephora

Too Faced’s popular eye shadow palette lets you wear your love of pumpkin spice right on your lids. The shades are subtle enough to use for any season.

Pumpkin spice beauty

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer ($18.13, originally $20.57; amazon.com)

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer PHOTO: Amazon

Enriched with hemp seed oil, this seasonal moisturizer from Hempz also contains pumpkin extract to smooth skin and improve elasticity.

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack ($8.99; amazon.com)

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Just in time for the dry winter months, Burt’s Bees makes a variety of fall-inspired lip balm flavors, including pumpkin spice and vanilla maple.