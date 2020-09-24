Pumpkin spice season may come around every year, but its pleasures are never less sweet. It’s a time for sipping Starbucks lattes, lighting candles with notes of cinnamon and savoring pumpkin-flavored treats, whether homemade or from our favorite sweet makers.
But why stop there? Pumpkin has even made its way into makeup palettes, nourishing moisturizers and more. Here are the best pumpkin spice products to enjoy all that the season has to offer.
Pumpkin spice coffee
Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, 30-Count, 6-Pack ($46.55; amazon.com)
First things first: It’s not pumpkin spice season without the celebrated Starbucks latte. VIA instant packets are ideal for easy at-home brewing.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer (prices vary; target.com)
To give any cup of joe the flavor of the season, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer works wonders.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee (prices vary; target.com)
Notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg combine in Starbucks’ seasonal favorite blend, made with natural flavors.
Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee (prices vary; target.com)
For cold brew lovers, Califia Farms’ seasonal pumpkin spice blend is made with 100% arabica beans and non-GMO almond milk.
Pumpkin spice bread
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix, 4-Pack ($28.50; amazon.com)
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix is a versatile favorite for pancakes, bread, cookies and more.
Pumpkin spice cake mix
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Perfectly Pumpkin Premium Cake Mix (prices vary; target.com)
Pillsbury would never lead you astray, and the dough boy’s Perfectly Pumpkin Cake Mix is no exception.
Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Chips ($1.25, originally $2.42; walmart.com or prices vary; instacart.com)
This pumpkin take on the brand’s signature cookies comes with a twist of cream cheese-flavored chips.
Pumpkin spice pancakes
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Complete Pancake Mix (prices vary; instacart.com)
Krusteaz’s pumpkin spice pancakes come out light and fluffy and are made with real pumpkin.
Pumpkin spice candy
Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bar, 24-Pack ($71.99; godiva.com)
Go all in with a pack of Godiva’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars, which are filled with pumpkin spice centers. Sharing is strictly optional.
Jelly Belly Grab & Go Pumpkin Pie ($2.49; walgreens.com)
Of all Jelly Belly’s many unique flavors, pumpkin pie definitely earns the spotlight this time of year.
Kit Kat Halloween Pumpkin Pie Candy (prices vary; target.com)
Pumpkin-inspired candy is a win-win for Halloween, but again, no pressure to share these mini treats from Kit Kat.
Werther’s Halloween Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels ($3.99; target.com)
When it comes to caramel, Werther’s is king. These pumpkin spice soft caramels are made to savor, but they’re just as likely to quickly disappear.
Pumpkin spice candles
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle ($16.88, originally $27.99; amazon.com or $29.50; yankeecandle.com)
From the standard bearer in scented candles, Yankee Candle’s contribution to the season lasts up to 150 hours with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla and orange (oh my!).
One Fur All - 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle, Pumpkin Spice ($21.95; amazon.com)
Very cinnamon-y and not too sickeningly pumpkin-sweet, these candles from One Fur All not only smell delicious, but really do work at masking pet odors.
Pumpkin Butter WoodWick Jar Candle ($22.39, originally $27.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
WoodWick makes one of the top-rated pumpkin candles online. True to its name, the natural wooden wicks crackle like a fireplace.
Trapp Large Poured Fireside Pumpkin Scented Candle ($32; amazon.com)
This soy-blend candle features a woody scent that likewise evokes a real fireside.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser ($48; amazon.com)
Nest’s pumpkin chai-scented reed diffuser is an Amazon bestseller and delivers notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon for approximately 90 days of burn time.
Too Faced pumpkin spice
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette ($49; sephora.com)
Too Faced’s popular eye shadow palette lets you wear your love of pumpkin spice right on your lids. The shades are subtle enough to use for any season.
Pumpkin spice beauty
Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer ($18.13, originally $20.57; amazon.com)
Enriched with hemp seed oil, this seasonal moisturizer from Hempz also contains pumpkin extract to smooth skin and improve elasticity.
Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm, Fall Variety Pack ($8.99; amazon.com)
Just in time for the dry winter months, Burt’s Bees makes a variety of fall-inspired lip balm flavors, including pumpkin spice and vanilla maple.