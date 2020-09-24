Today, you’ll find deals on Anker charging accessories, discounts on Baboon to the Moon luggage, and savings on our favorite Porlex Mini coffee grinder. All that and more, below.
Anker
Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, charging pad, cables and more, all for under $40.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was just announced yesterday, but it’s already seeing a $100 discount when you pre-order the device at B&H Photo Video. The phone boasts a metal frame with a polycarbonate backside and comes in six colorways, along with three cameras and the huge display you’re used to from the S20 family.
Baboon to the Moon
We love Baboon to the Moon luggage for its durability and eye-catching appeal, and now, a few bags from the brand are on sale via a Super Secret Sale. These Generation 1 styles are being phased out, so snag them for up to 75% off while they’re still around.
Vitamix
Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now, the top-rated brand is celebrating Vitamix Days, an 48-hour sale that offers the lowest prices of the year. Save 50% on new and reconditioned blenders and accessories, not to mention free shipping. The deals last through September 25 at noon, so shop soon.
Porlex Mini
Our pick for best manual and handheld coffee grinder, the Porlex Mini is a travel-friendly 8 ounces, but it’s a powerhouse in spite of its small size. This tiny grinder has 18 settings for ultimate flexibility and produces uber consistent grounds thanks to spring-loaded ceramic burrs. Pick up yours now while it’s about 20% off.
More deals to shop
- Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, Way Day, is still going strong for one more day, so stock up all on the goods your home is missing.
- Refurbished iPad Pro models are marked down for one day at Woot!, and they’ll likely sell out soon.
- Camera and video equipment, memory cards and more are marked down at Adorama’s Mystery of Fall Sale.
- Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with a refurb Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System, on sale for one day.
- Stop vacuuming for good, and let the Eufy Boost IQ Robo Vac 11S handle the mess. It’s on sale for one day only at Amazon.
- Looks from Zeagoo apparel for going out on the town are on sale for one day at Amazon.
- Use code FALL60 to save an extra 60% on sale items at Reebok.
- Now that there’s a new Apple Watch in town, open box Apple Watch Series 5 are available at Woot! for a discount.
- Madewell tops, sweaters, jeans and more are on sale for two days at Nordstrom Rack.
- Finally tackle those home improvement projects with one-deals on Milwaukee power tools at The Home Depot.
