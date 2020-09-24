Today, you’ll find deals on Anker charging accessories, discounts on Baboon to the Moon luggage, and savings on our favorite Porlex Mini coffee grinder. All that and more, below.

Anker PHOTO: Anker

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, charging pad, cables and more, all for under $40.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was just announced yesterday, but it’s already seeing a $100 discount when you pre-order the device at B&H Photo Video. The phone boasts a metal frame with a polycarbonate backside and comes in six colorways, along with three cameras and the huge display you’re used to from the S20 family.

Baboon to the Moon PHOTO: Baboon to the Moon

We love Baboon to the Moon luggage for its durability and eye-catching appeal, and now, a few bags from the brand are on sale via a Super Secret Sale. These Generation 1 styles are being phased out, so snag them for up to 75% off while they’re still around.

Vitamix PHOTO: Vitamix

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now, the top-rated brand is celebrating Vitamix Days, an 48-hour sale that offers the lowest prices of the year. Save 50% on new and reconditioned blenders and accessories, not to mention free shipping. The deals last through September 25 at noon, so shop soon.

Porlex Mini PHOTO: Porlex Mini

Our pick for best manual and handheld coffee grinder, the Porlex Mini is a travel-friendly 8 ounces, but it’s a powerhouse in spite of its small size. This tiny grinder has 18 settings for ultimate flexibility and produces uber consistent grounds thanks to spring-loaded ceramic burrs. Pick up yours now while it’s about 20% off.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.