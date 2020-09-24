'Ghost' frog not seen for 80 years rediscovered in desert hot spring

Chilean scientists have rediscovered a species of frog last seen more than 80 years ago, prompting new calls for the conservation of its habitat in the far-flung Chilean desert.

Scientists relocated the diminutive Hall's water frog, named for the American researcher and collector Frank Gregory Hall who discovered the species in 1935, in a tiny hot spring oasis near Ollagüe in Chile's Atacama desert.

The discovery, scientists told Reuters, prompted a mad rush to confirm that the so-called ghost species was indeed the same one Hall had discovered decades ago.

"We asked the museum where Hall's [discovery] is registered.... They sent us photographs of the larvae, photographs, comparisons, drawings," said César Cuevas, a researcher with the Catholic University of Temuco.

The journal Zootaxa published the tale of the rediscovery this year.

