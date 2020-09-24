Nigerian gas tanker explosion kills at least 28

Abuja, Nigeria At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Bisi Kazeem, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), said nine children were involved in the accident, which happened opposite a petrol station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in the state.

State governor Yahaya Bello said in a statement the accident, which occurred early on Wednesday, led to loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and other valuables in the tanker fire.

Fuel tanker accidents are particularly common in Nigeria, where crude supplies are often transported by road.

Last year, at least 50 people died , and 101 people were injured after an overturned tanker exploded in central Nigeria.

Read More