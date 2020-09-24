Nigerian gas tanker explosion kills at least 28

Story by Reuters

Updated 6:29 AM ET, Thu September 24, 2020

Bystanders look on at the wreckage of a truck that caught fire in Lokoja, Nigeria, on September 23, 2020.
Abuja, NigeriaAt least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Bisi Kazeem, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), said nine children were involved in the accident, which happened opposite a petrol station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in the state.
State governor Yahaya Bello said in a statement the accident, which occurred early on Wednesday, led to loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and other valuables in the tanker fire.
Fuel tanker accidents are particularly common in Nigeria, where crude supplies are often transported by road.
    Last year, at least 50 people died, and 101 people were injured after an overturned tanker exploded in central Nigeria.
    More than 60 people were killed in another tanker accident in Anambra state in 2015.

    With additional reporting from CNN.