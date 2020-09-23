This was excerpted from the September 23 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) If President Donald Trump's grievance-filled video rant to the UN General Assembly proved anything, it's that he doesn't really have a foreign policy.

"Only when you take care of your own citizens will you find a true basis for cooperation," Trump told the General Assembly, encapsulating his "America First" creed, which upends 80 years of US global leadership. If he loses the election in six weeks, his speech will be remembered as a defiant, valedictory swipe. And if Joe Biden takes Trump's place at the UN next year, he'll face a world grown skeptical of America's staying power -- and foes who made hay in its absence.

'Our own 1945 moment'

Opening the day of leaders' speeches on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stuck a dark tone, calling the coronavirus pandemic and its effects "our own 1945 moment" -- a reference to the destruction of WWII. He also warned against the emerging US-China cold war, saying, "Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities."

Monday Night Politics

The NFL is hardly the most progressive organization in America. Yet the all-mighty football league has struck out in exactly the opposite direction to Trump on the pandemic and race -- suggesting that it thinks it understands something about the national moment that the President doesn't.

Pigskin bosses just handed out $100,000 fines to three coaches for not wearing face masks on the sidelines. They also fined their teams, who are playing mostly without crowds -- unlike Trump in his campaign rallies. After shutting out Colin Kaepernick, who started a global movement by becoming the first player to take a knee to protest police brutality, the league has now taken a more accommodating view toward racial justice activism by players. One of the more reactionary teams, in Washington, has finally agreed that its previous Redskins branding is racially offensive.

With teams in more conservative areas, the NFL is sometimes caught between its players, who are disproportionately Black, and its fan base. Some of the few spectators allowed into games booed their own players over their demonstrations. Trump, meanwhile, is celebrating a dip in NFL ratings as proof that political correctness is ruining the country's most popular sport.

Many of the teams' billionaire owners are conservative -- but if the league as a whole has any belief system, it's that they have an inalienable right to pile up billions of dollars in profits. The NFL, following the more inclusive NBA, NASCAR racing and other pro leagues, appears to have decided that its long-term business interests depend on being seen as open to the national reckoning on race. And if teams want to keep playing amid the pandemic, they can't skip protocols like social distancing and masks.

Trump and the NFL have both shown an uncanny ability to read the public's mood. We'll soon see who was right.

