The University of Louisville's law school is offering a class on systematic racism titled 'Breonna Taylor's Louisville'

(CNN) For months, the city of Louisville in Kentucky has been at the center of nationwide protests demanding justice for the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Now the University of Louisville's Brandeis School of Law is offering a course to educate its students on the systemic inequalities that have led up to her death.

The 15-week course, titled "Breonna Taylor's Louisville: Race, Equity and Law," is being overseen by the law school's Dean Colin Crawford. The class, which began on August 13, touches on topics relating to race, inequity, and law such as as policing, housing, employment, finance, and healthcare.

"The circumstances of Breonna Taylor's tragic death demand we collectively rethink how police and other institutions of the state engage with the public," Crawford told CNN. "My goal in this course is to give students material for them to think of themselves as agents of positive change using the law, not just looking at problems but finding ways to fix them."

Louisville Metro Police Department officers fatally shot Taylor on March 13 while executing a "no-knock" search warrant at her apartment. Gunfire broke out after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought the plainclothes officers were intruders. The 26-year-old EMT, who was unarmed, was killed in the barrage of gunfire.

