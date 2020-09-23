The New York town of Swastika votes to keep its name

(CNN) A small town in upstate New York voted to keep the name Swastika, saying that the town founders named it after the Sanskrit word and not the hate symbol associated with Nazis.

The Town of Black Brook town board, which has domain over the hamlet, voted unanimously to not change the name, Jon Douglass, supervisor for the Town of Black Brook, told CNN.

Swastika was named by the town's original settlers in the 1800s and is based off the Sanskrit word meaning "well-being," according to Douglass.

"We regret that individuals, for out of the area, that lack the knowledge of the history of our community become offended when they see the name," Douglass said. "To the members of our community, that the board represents, it is the name that their ancestors chose."

The vote follows a national reckoning with what the symbol means in modern America.

Read More