Seattle City Council votes to override the mayor after she vetoed a bill to cut police funding

(CNN) The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday evening to override Mayor Jenny Durkan's veto of a nearly $4 million cut from the police department's budget.

The final vote was 7-2 in favor of the cuts.

"We need a public safety that invests in harm reduction, and not the ongoing status quo of policing as we know it in America," City Council President Lorena González said as the cuts were approved.

The mid-year changes go into effect right away, and will effectively cut $11 million each year. That's far less than the 50% budget cut that had been previously discussed.

The City Council rebalanced the budget in light of the economic crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and calls to redistribute funds from policing to community programs in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd , González said in a statement when the cuts were initially approved.

Read More