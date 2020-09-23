Pastor accused of defying coronavirus restrictions wasn't allowed in court because he wouldn't wear a mask

(CNN) A Louisiana megachurch pastor charged with defying the state's coronavirus restrictions was not in court because he refused to wear a mask.

Spell was not allowed inside the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Baton Rouge, because he would not wear a face covering -- which is required to enter the building.

His attorney, Jeff Wittenbrink, was not available to answer questions on Wednesday morning, but did confirm that Spell was not in court.

Spell mingled and posed for photos with supporters outside the building, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported. A number of people who were not wearing masks had gathered outside.