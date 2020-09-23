NASA admin warns ISS space junk problem is getting worse after 3 near collisions

(CNN) The International Space Station (ISS) narrowly avoided a collision with space debris for the third time this year.

The ISS used the thrusters of a cargo ship that was docked to the station along with NASA and Russian flight controllers working in tandem in order to avoid colliding with an unknown piece of debris, NASA said . The debris was expected to come within a mile of the station on Tuesday at approximately 6:21 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

There have been three "high concern potential conjunctions" with space debris in the last two weeks alone, and the ISS has had to maneuver three times to avoid debris this year, NASA said.

Low Earth orbit is an orbital space junk yard, according to NASA . There are millions of pieces of matter flying around, and it ranges from pieces of space craft to parts of rockets and satellites that are out of commission.

The three Expedition 63 crew members aboard the ISS were directed to the Russian segment of the station as "part of the safe haven procedure out of an abundance of caution," NASA said.