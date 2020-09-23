A new mini-moon is about to join Earth's orbit. It could be a booster rocket from the 60s

(CNN) A mini-moon is on track to enter Earth's orbit and come as close as 27,000 miles away.

However, rather than some asteroid that will orbit around the Earth, it may actually just be some old space junk that made its way back to our planet.

Dr. Paul Chodas, the director of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, believes that the object, named Asteroid 2020 SO, is an old booster rocket from the 1960s.

"I suspect this newly discovered object 2020 SO to be an old rocket booster because it is following an orbit about the Sun that is extremely similar to Earth's, nearly circular, in the same plane, and only slightly farther away the Sun at its farthest point," Chodas told CNN.

"That's precisely the kind of orbit that a rocket stage separated from a lunar mission would follow, once it passes by the Moon and escapes into orbit about the Sun. It's unlikely that an asteroid could have evolved into an orbit like this, but not impossible."

