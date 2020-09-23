A Louisiana officer who claimed someone shot him actually shot himself, police say

(CNN) A Louisiana police officer who claimed he was shot while on duty had instead shot himself in the leg, Deputy Chief Darrell B. Basco of the Pineville Police Department Administrative Bureau told CNN.

John Michael Goulart Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of criminal mischief and one count of malfeasance in office after falsely claiming he'd been shot, according to Basco.

"The investigation led to a determination that the officer shot himself, concealed and altered the facts," according to a statement from Basco.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, Goulart, who was on duty, reported that he had been shot, according to Basco. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Officer on administrative leave

