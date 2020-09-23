Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance vandalized with 'Black lives don't matter' sign

(CNN) Officials from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are investigating after someone placed a black bear skin and a cardboard sign that read "from here to the lake black lives don't matter," at an entrance to the park.

The park, divided between Tennessee and North Carolina, is America's most visited national park, according to the National Park Service

The sign was reported by visitors on Saturday at the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland, Tennessee.

Officials believe the entrance was vandalized some time between September 18 and September 19, according to a news release from the park.

"We encourage anyone with information to reach out to us as we continue to investigate possible motives for this incident." Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said in a statement.

Read More