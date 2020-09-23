NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dies at 77

(CNN) NFL legend Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs to ever carry a football, the former Chicago Bear was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

"The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement Wednesday.

"Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball," added Goodell, noting that "we will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness."

Brian's Song

Read More