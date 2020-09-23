Bridge inspector rescues dog stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River

(CNN) An ordinary workday quickly turned into a rescue mission after a bridge inspector spotted a stranded dog 120 feet above the Mississippi River.

Ryan Nataluk was working alongside his crew on Sunday afternoon when Craig Jenkins, one of his bridge inspection engineers, noticed something out of the ordinary on the Natchez--Vidalia Bridge.

"Craig called over the radio, "I see a dog!" said Nataluk. "We've never seen a live dog before so at first I thought it was a raccoon."

After a second look, it was most definitely a dog that somehow managed to get stuck on a lower chord of the bridge. Nataluk described the pup as shy at first, but she eventually warmed up after realizing he was there to help.

The dog found herself stranded above the Mississippi River.

Nataluk, who is a vice president and lead engineer for the company Stantec, has been inspecting and climbing bridges for more than 23 years. He also spends his spare time mountain climbing. So when it came to rescuing the pup, he didn't even think twice about it."

