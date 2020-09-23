Mother who was kicked off a flight because her toddler wouldn't wear a mask wants airlines to change their policies

(CNN) Rachel Starr Davis, a single mother of a 2-year-old, is urging the airline industry to revise their face mask policies after she was kicked off a flight because her son refused to wear a face covering.

Davis, her mother and her son were on the final leg home from a business trip in Florida on an American Airlines flight September 17 after Hurricane Sally forced the cancellation of their original flights back to New Hampshire, Davis told CNN.

Despite her repeated efforts to get her son to wear a face mask, Davis said, he wouldn't keep it on his face.

"It gets to the point where I'm crying so hard, I'm hysterical, I can't even get a deep breath because my mask kept sucking into my mouth," she said. "And then I'm shaking holding this piece of cloth to my son's face so that we can take off and they (flight crew) were standing over me in the aisle saying they had to watch me repeatedly put the mask on him."

Airline says masks required for children 2 and older