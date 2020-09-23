Minsk (CNN) Embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been inaugurated as President, state media reported, as protests continue over his hotly-disputed election win.

The country's state press service released images of the unannounced ceremony, which took place in the capital, Minsk. No prior notice was given of the event, which took local journalists and opposition activists by surprise.

Lukashenko was declared the landslide winner of the vote in August, but opposition figures have publicly accused him of rigging the poll, and have since disappeared from the country.

Tens of thousands of protesters have also taken to the streets in mass demonstrations across Belarus for weeks.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, assumed the office for his sixth consecutive term on Wednesday after taking an oath, state press service Belta reported.

Read More